Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on cataract therapeutics. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cataract.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for cataract therapeutics, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Cataract: Market overview

Cataract can be defined as a type of disease that arises due to the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which lies behind iris and pupil. Cataract can start at any age, and sometimes, it may be present from birth. It begins when the protein in the eye forms clumps and prevents the lens from sending clear images to the retina. Companies are focusing on developing molecules with heat shock proteins, also known as alpha crystalline, which prevents misfolded proteins from aggregating in the lens of the eye. For instance, Plex Pharmaceuticals developed a novel compound, which is an alpha crystalline activator that helps in maintaining proper refractive index in the lens. This delay prevents the formation of cataracts, the major cause of blindness in the world.

Cataract therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the cataract therapeutics market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (opthalmic and topical), therapeutic modality (small molecule, monoclonal antibody and protein), targets (glucocorticoid receptor, alpha-crystallin, beta-L crystallin, calpain, G8 receptor, nerve growth factor receptor, and protein aggregation), MoA (glucocorticoid receptor agonist, alpha-crystallin activator, beta-L crystallin inhibitor, calpain inhibitor, G8 receptor inhibitor, nerve growth factor receptor agonist, and protein aggregation inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US and Italy) and recruitment status (completed and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, close to 67% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of cataract are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

