Geospatial Corporation Announces Completion of Quality Assurance ('QA') and Installed Locational Integrity Management ('ILIM') Programs for Over 100 HDD Installations and Mapping of Underground Pipelines

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Geospatial Corporation (OTCQB: GSPH) has completed dozens Quality Assurance ("QA") Programs and Installed Locational Integrity Management ("ILIM") programs for underground pipelines and conduits installed via Horizontal Directional Drilling ("HDD") methods regardless of depth, material or soil conditions. This service addresses the need for accurate 3D Mapping of critical pipeline segments that exceeds regulatory requirements and supports integrity and reliability demands. The requirements proposed by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) will affect the entire 2.4 million miles of buried gas pipelines in the USA.

Mark Smith, Geospatial's CEO stated that, "The Company has successfully completed approximately 100 QA programs since January of this year for major energy companies across the country. In addition, we have a growing backlog of several QA and Mapping projects. With the coming adoption of new Federal PHMSA regulations the need for energy companies to accurately map and manage underground pipeline data is huge and growing rapidly."

Benefits to pipeline owners, designers, and engineers contemplating a re-route, re-locate and HDD installation:

The pipeline industry is rapidly moving to 3D (plan/profile) mapping of pipeline assets. This includes those difficult to reach and high-risk segments.

HDD has afforded the opportunity to go deep, much deeper than can be detected by conventional locating methods, so proactive pipeline owners are gathering important positional data before the line is put into service.

Geospatial's QA and ILIM program provides accurate XYZ "as installed" locational data, including depth for most underground and underwater pipelines and conduits regardless of size, depth or type of material.

In addition to very accurate XYZ locational information, Geospatial provides detailed girth weld positions, alignment, and precise bend radius data at all points along the installed pipeline - this supports any ICDA or hydraulic flow analysis.

Depth of cover can be computed with terrain or water bottom data and a caliper survey can optionally be included for complete geometry.

Our QA and ILIM program when coupled with GeoUnderground (our mobile GIS information management software platform), can provide field data collection of geo-referenced video of the pipeline interior and above-ground right of way physical features and appurtenances.

A powerful "Library & Search" capability to store, edit, manage and securely share important documents, photos, video and field data from your mobile device with work teams anywhere in the organization.

Peace of mind that the pipelines on your project have been installed and documented to be in the right location, at the right depth with the proper bending radius.

Reduce the threat of third party damage or natural forces by knowing the depth of cover and managing this preventative and protective measure.

Excellent in deep water crossings, under major highway and environmentally sensitive area HDD projects by providing a detailed permanent record of pipelines actual location.

Reduced cost, low impact operation can add significant value and confidence to pipeline integrity without any delay during construction operations.

About GeoUnderground

GeoUnderground, designed around the Google Maps API, is Geospatial's cloud-based GIS platform that provides clients with a total solution to their underground and aboveground asset management needs. (www.GeoUnderground.com). Please feel free to download a free trial from this website.

About Geospatial Corporation

Geospatial Corporation utilizes integrated technologies to determine the accurate location and position of underground pipelines, conduits and other underground infrastructure data allowing Geospatial to create accurate three-dimensional (3D) digital maps and models of underground infrastructure. Our website is www.GeospatialCorporation.com. The Company manages this critical infrastructure data on its cloud-based GIS portal called GeoUnderground, our proprietary GIS platform custom designed around the Google Maps API.

GeoUnderground is the company's powerful cloud-based geographic information system (GIS) database that enables users to view and utilize this 3D pipeline mapping information securely from any desktop or mobile device. GeoUnderground seamlessly integrates with Geospatial's technologies gathering underground, underwater or aboveground geo-referenced digital information of all types of infrastructure.

Licensed users, for the first time, have available to them a suite of technologies allowing them to collect data and create highly accurate 3D maps and models of both above ground and below ground infrastructure and view and share this invaluable information in a secure manner with their peers and associates anywhere in the world through a conventional browser via the cloud.

Geospatial provides integrated data acquisition technologies that accurately locate and map underground and aboveground infrastructure assets such as pipelines and surface features via its GeoUnderground cloud-based portal.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those laws. These forward-looking statements, if any, are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant uncertainties that involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements and any such difference may be caused by risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's news releases and/or its filings or as a result of other factors.

Mark Smith/CEO

Geospatial Corporation

Mark.Smith@GeospatialCorp.com

O - 724-353-3400

SOURCE: Geospatial Corporation