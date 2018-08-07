WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Tesla, is 'considering' to take the luxury electric maker private at about $70 billion.
Musk, who has often complained about constraints of a public company because investors and analysts focus more on quarterly results than on long-term goals, said he already has secured the funding.
'Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,' Musk tweeted.
Tesla's current market capitalization is around $61 billion, but an offer of $420 per share will give the company a valuation of around $71 billion, according to CNBC.
The news has sent Tesla's stock by about 6 percent on Tuesday. TSLA is currently trading at $362.10, up $20.11 or 5.88% on the Nasdaq.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the stock was already boosted by a Financial Times report that said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a significant position in Tesla shares.
Saudi's Public Investment Fund bought a 3 percent to 5 percent stake in the electric car maker, worth $1.9 billion to $3.1 billion. Last year, Chinese company Tencent had also acquired a 5 percent stake in Tesla.
