

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Tesla, is 'considering' to take the luxury electric maker private at about $70 billion.



Musk, who has often complained about constraints of a public company because investors and analysts focus more on quarterly results than on long-term goals, said he already has secured the funding.



'Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,' Musk tweeted.



Tesla's current market capitalization is around $61 billion, but an offer of $420 per share will give the company a valuation of around $71 billion, according to CNBC.



The news has sent Tesla's stock by about 6 percent on Tuesday. TSLA is currently trading at $362.10, up $20.11 or 5.88% on the Nasdaq.



Earlier, on Tuesday, the stock was already boosted by a Financial Times report that said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a significant position in Tesla shares.



Saudi's Public Investment Fund bought a 3 percent to 5 percent stake in the electric car maker, worth $1.9 billion to $3.1 billion. Last year, Chinese company Tencent had also acquired a 5 percent stake in Tesla.



