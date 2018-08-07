The global application-to-person SMS market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the number of smart connected devices. As the number of smart connected devices increases, it becomes easier to monitor, manage, and maintain communications with end-users. Thus, the demand for A2P SMS solutions should rise as they help end-users simplify content management and monitoring with efficient promotional campaigns. Moreover, enterprises in sectors such as education, retail, and BFSI are now experiencing significant improvements in business processes with the adoption of IoT analytics. Hence, the demand for A2P SMS solutions is expected to grow during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the implementation of BYOD policy in enterprises as one of the key emerging trends in the global application-to-person SMS market:

Global application-to-person SMS market: implementation of BYOD policy in enterprises

The increased use of mobile devices such as notebooks, smartphones, and other handheld devices is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global A2P SMS market. With the growing adoption of mobile devices, the authentication of the person using these devices has become easy to conduct. The bring your own device (BYOD) policy enables employees to use their personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and desktops for official purposes. Moreover, it allows employees to perform their work without the constraints of time or location, which reduces the operational costs of companies and increases the productivity of employees. SMEs are the main adopters of BYOD policy because it helps reduce their operational costs. Hence the increased dependence on mobile devices will inevitably lead to the growth of the global A2P SMS market.

"SMS is not an internet-based service, and hence it does not require an internet connection on the end user's mobile device to function. The service operates on telecom networks where users opt for subscription of services related to sending and receiving of SMS. Therefore, the market is predicted to have a positive outlook over the forecast period as the SMS application allows easy and convenient connection between people and enterprises," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

Global application-to-person SMS market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market by application (promotional campaigns, CRM, pushed content, interactive services, others), by end-user (BFSI, retail, Government, Healthcare, Others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 40%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The rapid adoption of telecom technologies and overall maturity of the industrial sector along with a wide customer base (large population, especially in India and China) have made APAC the largest contributor of the market.

