Litmus Automation and FUJISOFT Partner to Accelerate Manufacturing IoT Solutions in Japan

FUJISOFT Becomes a Core System Integration Partner of Litmus Automation in Japan

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced a distribution and implementation partnership with FUJISOFT, a global software technology company based in Yokohama, Japan. The relationship will further expand the reach of Litmus Automation products in Japan and the surrounding region including LoopEdge and LoopCloud.

"FUJISOFT is a Japanese ¥180 billion company, and they work with many of the largest manufacturing customers in Japan, so this partnership will give us an inroad into a much larger customer base," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "FUJISOFT also has offices throughout Asia to help us continue to expand and support customers in the APAC region."

As a distributor, FUJISOFT will sell Litmus Automation's LoopEdge and LoopCloud software platforms, while providing customer support in Japanese and in local time zones. They will also provide installation and implementation services for LoopEdge and can scale any deployment with extensive system integration experience and resources.

"We are pleased to start our business with Litmus Automation," said Mr. Seto Arai, Director and Executive Operating Officer, and Director of Solution Business Division of FUJISOFT, Inc. "We're currently taking on bold challenges toward new technologies called AIS-CRM [1] and IoT is one of them. With the value of Litmus products and our knowledge of system integration, we can provide customers with beneficial IoT solutions."

[1] AIS-CRM(A: AI, I: IoT, S: Security, C: Cloud, R: Robot, M: Mobile & Automotive)

About FUJISOFT, Inc.

FUJISOFT Incorporated is a leading independent IT vendor with around 50 years of system integration and embedded software development experience in a wide variety of technologies across many different industries, including telecoms, financial, consumer electronics, medical, automotive and many more. FUJISOFT utilizes the global network and group synergy and continues providing high more value-added products and services. (https://www.fsi.co.jp/e).

About Litmus Automation, Inc.

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Industrial and Automotive industries and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE, and Intel).

