Renovation and maintenance measures account for more than 50% of investments in residential building. Accordingly, these measures are the most important market for many products and materials. When it comes to renovation and maintenance in residential building, the private renovators are an important target group for the placement of products and services.

In order to provide relevant information for addressing this target group, the study analyses the following questions among others:

Who are the private renovators?

What are the motivations behind the decisions to renovate?

What measures are conducted most often?

To answers these questions, the study analyses a broad range of 18 renovation measures from the building shell to interior works. Spent budgets, information sources and advisors, relevant product features, and the realization of the measures have been surveyed for every measure.

Thereby, the study generates far-reaching insights on the renovation market in general and on the target group specifically, in order to support the placement of products and services. Data collection is based on an online survey of private renovators and additional interviews with craftsmen and architects.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Methods

1.2 Basic Results

2 Renovation of Building Sections and Components in Detail

2.1 Roofing

2.2 Exterior Walls and Facade

2.3 Windows and Exterior Doors

2.4 Flooring (Parquet, Laminate, Carpet, Tiles, PVC/Vinyl)

2.5 Bathroom

2.6 Installation of Interior Walls

2.7 Interior Doors

2.8 Heating and Radiators

3 Key Findings

