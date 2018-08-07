

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $22.17 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $15.57 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $199.40 million from $180.37 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.17 Mln. vs. $15.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $199.40 Mln vs. $180.37 Mln last year.



