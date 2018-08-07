

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.92 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.95 billion or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $15.23 billion from $14.24 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.95 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q3): $15.23 Bln vs. $14.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX