

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $99.15 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $109.80 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $131.99 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $920.02 million from $842.86 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $131.99 Mln. vs. $119.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $920.02 Mln vs. $842.86 Mln last year.



