

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $86.70 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $63.11 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.98 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $467.82 million from $413.70 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.98 Mln. vs. $63.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.93 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $467.82 Mln vs. $413.70 Mln last year.



