

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $33 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Redwood Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39



