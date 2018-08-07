Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) announced today that it will report its Second Quarter 2018 earnings results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 prior to market opening. Management will then host a teleconference to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live teleconference :

Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. CT, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Investor Dial-in (US & Canada Toll-Free): 877-407-8033

The audio replay will be available under Investor Related Information on the Blonder Tongue Investor Relations webpage.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC - its wholly owned subsidiary - offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of Cable Television Communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com, and www.rldrake.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "project,' "target,' "intend,' "plan,' "seek,' "estimate,' "endeavor,' "should,' "could,' "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Contacts

Eric Skolnik

Chief Financial Officer

eskolnik@blondertongue.com

(732) 679-4000

Robert J. Pallé

Chief Executive Officer

bpalle@blondertongue.com

(732) 679-4000

