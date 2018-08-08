

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Wednesday, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are June figures for current account plus July data for bank lending, bankruptcies and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.222 trillion yen, down from 1.938 trillion yen in May. Overall bank lending in June was up 2.2 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts climbed 2.1 percent. Bankruptcies were down 2.26 percent on year in June.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 47.8, down from 48.1 in June. The outlook is pegged at 49.8, down rom 50.0 a month earlier.



China will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 17.0 percent on year, up from 14.1 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.0 percent, slowing from 11.3 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $39.05 billion, down from $41.61 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see June numbers for home loans. In May, the number of loans climbed 1.1 percent on month, while the value of loans added 0.7 percent and investment lending eased 0.1 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



The Philippines will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth $9.46 billion and exports were at $5.76 billion for a trade deficit of $3.70 billion.



Also, the central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.



