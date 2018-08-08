

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric is laying off around 200 people at its Schenectady plant.



The conglomerate confirmed that around 200 hourly production employees will be laid off while 25 other jobs will not be filled.



A GE spokesperson said, 'Based on the ongoing challenges facing the power industry and a 45% decline in volume at our Schenectady facilities, GE announced a job reduction impacting a number of manufacturing and assembly employees today.'



'This action is difficult and does not reflect the performance, dedication, and hard work of our employees. All impacted employees will be provided with a comprehensive severance package, including transition support to new employment.'



The Schenectady plant produces steam turbines for the company's power unit.



