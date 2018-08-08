

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in July was up 2.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 526.621 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.2 percent gain in June.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.0 percent to 458.097 trillion yen, slowing from the 2.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts climbed 2.2 percent to 68.523 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 21.3 percent to 2.506 trillion yen.



