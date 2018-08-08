

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1.175 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for 1.222 trillion yen and down from 1.938 trillion yen in May.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 820.5 billion yen, missing forecasts for 822.0 billion yen following the 303.8 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



The adjusted current account surplus was 1.762 trillion yen, shy of expectations for 1.866 trillion yen and down from 1.850 trillion yen a month earlier.



