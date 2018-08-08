

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 175 points or 6.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,780-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, following crude oil prices to the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surged 74.22 points or 2.74 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,779.37 after moving as low as 2,696.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 39.97 points or 2.75 percent to end at 1,495.05.



Among the actives, China Merchants Bank soared 3.23 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.63 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 1.31 percent, Bank of China collected 1.42 percent, China Life spiked 2.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical surged 4.30 percent, PetroChina climbed 4.47 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 4.20 percent, Gemdale added 2.86 percent, Poly Real Estate gained 4.76 percent and China Vanke was up 4.79 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks extended gains from the previous session. The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory.



The Dow added 126.73 points or 0.50 percent to 25,628.91, while the NASDAQ gained 23.99 points or 0.31 percent to 7,883,66 and the S&P 500 was up 8.05 points or 0.28 percent to 2,858.45.



Stocks wavered slightly on reports that Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Tesla, is considering taking the luxury electric maker private.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, amid rising concerns about global crude supply after U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Crude oil futures for September delivery ended up $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $69.17 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 17.0 percent on year, up from 14.1 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.0 percent, slowing from 11.3 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $39.05 billion, down from $41.61 billion a month earlier.



