

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) said that it has promoted Keith Block to co-Chief Executive Officer. Block now reports to Salesforce's Board of Directors, and remains a member of the board.



Block served as Salesforce's Vice Chairman, President and as a Director since joining the company in June 2013, and most recently served as the company's COO since February 2016.



'Keith has been my trusted partner in running Salesforce for the past five years, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO,' said Marc Benioff, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and co-CEO, Salesforce.



In their respective roles as co-CEOs, Benioff, who continues as Chairman of the Board, will lead Salesforce's vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture. Block will lead the company's growth strategy, execution and operations.



Meanwhile, Salesforce said that Parker Harris, Salesforce Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, was appointed to its Board of Directors, effective as of August 7, 2018. The appointment increases the size of the Salesforce Board of Directors to 13 members.



