

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks extended gains overnight as upbeat corporate earnings results helped offset worries about rising U.S.-China trade tensions. Expectations of increased Chinese government spending on infrastructure also boosted sentiment. However, gains are modest in most markets.



The Australian market is modestly higher as investors digested mixed local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 13.60 points or 0.22 percent to 6,267.50, off a high of 6,273.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.00 points or 0.22 percent to 6,354.80.



The major miners are higher. BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is rising 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged higher. Evolution Mining is advancing 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing 1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking is adding 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is up 0.1 percent, while Westpac is edging down 0.1 percent.



Commonwealth Bank reported a 4.8 percent decline in full-year cash profit to A$9.23 billion, reflecting a fine of A$700 million after it broke anti-money laundering laws. However, the bank's shares are adding more than 1 percent.



AMP reported a 74 percent fall in first-half profit as the company set aside A$290 million to refund customers it overcharged for financial advice. The company's shares are gaining almost 2 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is advancing almost 1 percent and Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.2 percent.



Tabcorp reported a full-year net profit compared to a loss last year, while revenue surged 71 percent. The gaming giant's shares are higher by 7 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see June numbers for home loans today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7430, up from US$0.7424 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session following the positive lead from Wall Street as upbeat corporate earnings results helped offset worries about rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 103.32 points or 0.46 percent to 22,766.06, off a high of 22,766.06 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is rising 0.5 percent, while Sony is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is declining 0.5 percent, while Honda is rising 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



SoftBank is higher by more than 4 percent after Bloomberg reported that the company is considering seeking a valuation of about $90 billion for its domestic wireless business in a planned IPO.



Shares of Orix Corp. are rising more than 2 percent after Bloomberg reported that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in Dublin-based plane lessor Avolon Holdings to Orix.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is advancing 1 percent after crude oil prices rose modestly overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Nikon is gaining almost 8 percent and Yokogawa Electric is rising almost 7 percent.



On the flip side, Meiji Holdings is losing 10 percent, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is down almost 6 percent and NTT Data Corp. is lower by 5 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 1.175 trillion yen in June. That was shy of expectations for 1.222 trillion yen and down from 1.938 trillion yen in May.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 820.5 billion yen, missing forecasts for 822.0 billion yen following the 303.8 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in July was up 2.0 percent on year in July, coming in at 526.621 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2 percent gain in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai and Singapore are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as upbeat corporate earnings news overshadowed concerns about the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow advanced 126.73 points or 0.5 percent to 25,628.91, the Nasdaq climbed 23.99 points or 0.3 percent to 7,883.66 and the S&P 500 rose 8.05 points or 0.3 percent to 2,858.45.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday amid expectations that the U.S. sanctions on major oil exporter Iran will tighten global supply. WTI crude added $0.16 to close at $69.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



