TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first-quarter dropped to 250 million yen from 706 million yen in the prior year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the company was 0.8 billion yen, up 14.2% from the prior year.



Revenues for the quarter were 44.7 billion yen, up 9.1% from last year.



