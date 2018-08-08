New PHNIX Inverter Heat Pump to launch in Scandinavia

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to leading heat pump manufacturer PHNIX, the company will soon launch two new energy-efficient inverter heat pump products in Scandinavia. Additionally, some PHNIX's business partners in Germany and Sweden have recently been assisting in the testing of the new inverter heat pump series, Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business, remarked on these matters when interviewed by the media in Guangzhou.

Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX House Heating and Hot Water Division, who just completed the Nordic market study, said, "The two new PHNIX heat pump series, specially designed for Northern Europe, are all inverter heat pumps. The PHNIX DC inverter heat pump, which will launch first, is a house heating/cooling (with PHNIX water fan coil) plus hot water application solution. The R32 house heating inverter heat pump will be introduced at a later date."

About the New PHNIX DC Inverter Heat Pump

Energy Saving Up To 30% with A++ ErP Level PHNIX DC Inverter Heat Pump can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils, or radiators for heating/cooling. This series utilizes advanced heat pump technology to achieve high efficiency with a SCOP of 4.0. The PHNIX DC Inverter Series consumes 30% less energy than normal heat pump units.

Smart Colorful Touch Display PHNIX DC Inverter Heat Pump Series' 5-inch wire-controlled LCD display has many powerful functions, such as a water temperature curve display, easy timing, one-key mute, and mute timer. It has several control modes and is easy to operate, undoubtedly giving users a better experience.

0.5 degrees Celsius Precise Control PHNIX DC inverter heat pump units can change the operating frequency of the compressors automatically according to the hot water/heating/cooling requirements. When the target temperature is reached, the unit runs at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy is accurate to 0.5 degrees Celsius.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

