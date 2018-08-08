Results to be announced on Thursday 30 August 2018

Regulatory News:

BONE THERAPEUTICS (Paris:BOTHE) (Brussels:BOTHE) (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, will announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 30 August 2018 at 7am CEST.

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A at 12:00 noon CEST 11:00am BST. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days via the Company's website.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the conference ID:

Belgium: +32 (0)24 00 98 74

France: +33 (0) 176 70 07 94

US: +1 (866) 966 1396

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference ID: 5184256

The presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Bone Therapeutics website shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading cell therapy company addressing high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy products in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics' technology is based on a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells into "osteoblastic", or bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery.

The Company's primary clinical focus is ALLOB, an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cell therapy product derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. The Company also has an autologous bone cell therapy product, PREOB, obtained from patient's own bone marrow and currently in Phase III development for osteonecrosis of the hip.

Bone Therapeutics' cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a rich IP estate covering nine patent families. Further information is available at: www.bonetherapeutics.com

For further information, please contact:

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005995/en/

Contacts:

Bone Therapeutics SA

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 71 12 10 00

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

or

For Belgium and International Media Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Hendrik Thys and Lindsey Neville

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5701

bonetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

or

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations

& Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

or

For US Media and Investor Enquiries:

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

Tel: 1 443 213 0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com