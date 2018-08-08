

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday the launch of grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes from select Whole Foods Market stores.



The company is beginning pickup in Sacramento and Virginia Beach, with more cities to come throughout 2018.



Prime members can now shop Whole Foods Market's products and pick up their order in as little as 30 minutes, all without leaving their car.



The members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99.



Customers need to park in a reserved pickup spot t the Whole Foods Market store, and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes.



Stephenie Landry, Worldwide Vice President of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants, said, 'A customer can order at 5:00 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we'll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival. For an even faster experience, customers can tell us they are on their way using the Prime Now app and groceries will be ready as they arrive.'



All Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market will receive 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and deep discounts on select popular products whether they shop in-store, choose pickup or delivery via Prime Now.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX