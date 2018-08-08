Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG H1 2018 RESULTS, RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong financial performance in H1 2018

Three medium-term strategic growth drivers fully on track

Strategic in-licensing deal concluded with Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net sales and EBITDA guidance for 2018 raised and positive outlook confirmed

IN H1 2018, VIFOR PHARMA RECORDED A STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVEN BY ITS THREE STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS. AS A RESULT OF THE STRONG H1 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS NET SALES AND EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND CONFIRMING THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK.

For the full version of the press release in English, please click here (http://hugin.info/148637/R/2176456/839650.pdf).





FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: STRONG GROWTH TREND CONTINUES



Significant revenue growth with net sales of CHF 747.4 million, up 23.4%

EBITDA increased to CHF 192.0 million, up 44.5%

Strong balance sheet with equity ratio of 80.0%

THREE STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS FULLY ON TRACK



Strong growth reported in each of the three strategic growth drivers - Ferinject, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Veltassa

Implementation of Milestone 2020 strategic plan in-line with all objectives

FERINJECT



Net sales up 29.3% in H1; on track for growth in excess of 20% for the FY 2018

Increase in overall i.v. iron market share to 45.7% compared to 39.8% the prior year.

VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA



Mircera growth strong at CHF 214.0 million, up 38.1% from H1 2017.

Conditional Marketing Application accepted (phase-II data basis) and in review for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis in Europe

Agreement signed with Cara Therapeutics to develop and commercialise CR845/difelikefalin injection for haemodialysis patients with pruritus worldwide outside US, Japan, South Korea

VELTASSA



Strong momentum, with net sales of CHF 36.8 million for H1 2018 (up 51.8% from CHF 24.3 million in H1 2017)

Launches in Germany, the UK, and Switzerland

First successful ex-US reimbursement approval in Sweden and Denmark

US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) approves label change enabling Veltassa to be taken with or without food

Exclusive development and marketing licence signed with Zeria in Japan

NET SALES AND EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED, POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED



Net sales expected to grow by more than 15%

EBITDA expected to increase by more than 25%

All other elements of financial guidance as of 15 March 2018 and positive outlook confirmed

Commenting on the first-half results, Etienne Jornod, Executive Chairman of Vifor Pharma Group, said: "In the first half of 2018, we continued to build on our achievements in 2017, executing against our strategy to become a global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. Our three strategic growth drivers all performed strongly. Ferinject/Injectafer continued to build on its position as the market-leading intravenous iron therapy worldwide, with growth of more than 29%, and is on track to grow at least 20% this year. Our joint company VFMCRP further strengthened its position in the nephrology market, helped by key products including Mircera, which was up more than 38%. Hyperkalaemia therapy Veltassa is performing in accordance with our expectations, strengthening our strategic position in cardio-renal therapies and our overall position in the key US market.

"Based on these results, we are increasing our full-year guidance, with net sales now expected to grow by more than 15% in 2018 at constant exchange rates and EBITDA expected to increase by more than 25%."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In million CHF H1 2018 H1 2017 Change in % Net sales 747.4 605.9 23.4% EBITDA 192.0 132.9 44.5% Net profit after minorities (from continuing operations) 118.0 -9.6 -- Core earnings per share 2.66 0.61 336.1%

For further details, please see the Vifor Pharma Group 2018 Half-year Report (PDF) at www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

