

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income increased 15.3 percent to 410 million euros from 355 million euros last year. Basic income per share was 0.34 euro, up 21.4 percent from 0.28 euro a year ago.



Underlying income per share was 0.37 euro, compared to 0.33 euro a year ago.



Net sales, meanwhile, dropped 3.7 percent to 15.53 billion euros from last year's 16.12 billion euros, impacted by the timing of Easter. Sales edged up 0.9% at constant exchange rates, and were up 2.4% adjusted for Easter and remedy stores sold in 2017.



Net consumer online sales grew 23% at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company said it confirms target for 2018 of realizing 420 million euros net synergies, including 268 million euros realized in 2017. The company remains confident to reach 750 million of gross synergies for 2019.



Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'During the second quarter of 2018 our business continued to perform well and we remain on track with the execution of our strategy, building great local brands and strengthening our leading positions in our major markets, both in our stores and online.'



