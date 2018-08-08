

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport Group ((FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its operational result or EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the first six months of the 2018 increased significantly by 9.8 percent year-on-year to 461.3 million euros, but was dampened, among other things, by traffic-related higher personnel expenses for ground handling and security services at FRA.



Higher interest expenses for Fraport Greece and the two Fortaleza and Porto Alegre subsidiaries had a negative influence on the Group's financial result - slipping from minus 50.4 million euros in the first half of 2017 to minus 77.4 million euros in the reporting period. This led to a Group result or net profit of 140.8 million euros, up 2.8 percent.



Group revenue grew 13.0 percent to 1.532 billion euros.



Frankfurt Airport served 32.7 million passengers in the first half of 2018 - an increase of 9.1 percent. With about 1.1 million metric tons, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) remained almost stable year-on-year. Across the Group, all airports in Fraport's international portfolio posted strong passenger growth.



In view of FRA's strong traffic growth in the first six months of the year, Fraport AG's executive board now expects passenger numbers to reach slightly over 69 million for the full 2018 business year. Excluding the effects from Fraport's expected divestiture of Hanover Airport (HAJ), the executive board maintained its outlook for the Group's key financial figures and expects them to reach the upper levels of the margins forecast in the Annual Report at the beginning of the year.



It expects Group EBITDA to be between approximately 1.080 billion euros and 1.110 billion euros; Group EBIT of 690 million euros - 720 million euros, Group EBT of 560 million euros - 590 million euros, Group Result of about 400 million euros - 430 million euros.



Following the expected sale of Fraport's stake in Hanover Airport, the executive board expects the divestiture to contribute some 25 million euros to Group EBITDA and about 85 million euros to Group EBT. After deduction of related income tax liabilities, the Hanover transaction will also have a positive impact of about 77 million euros on the Group result (net profit). Taking into account these special effects, Fraport's executive board expects the Group's EBITDA, EBIT, EBT and Group Result to exceed the above-mentioned margins for the full 2018 business year.



