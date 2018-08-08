Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) today announced their continued leadership of the global market for gas turbines. Through the 2nd quarter of 2018, MHPS leads the industry with 40% of the total market and has led at the halfway point of a calendar year. In the highly competitive market segment of F-Class and larger, MHPS had 56% market share, mainly due to large orders of their industry leading JAC gas turbine.The industry continues to embrace MHPS' proven and reliable products as it shifts from older F-Class technology to more efficient and affordable Advanced-Class gas turbine technology. MHPS has the world's largest installed fleet of Advanced-Class gas turbines, leading the industry with a reliability of 99.3% and efficiency greater than 64%.Industry estimates predict that full-year orders will be about 30 GW in 2018. To date, MHPS has already secured 7.8 GW of orders, meaning they have already captured more than 25% of the expected annual orders with more to come in the second half of the year.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.