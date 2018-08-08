

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) announced Wednesday that its first-half adjusted net income was 1.052 billion euros, 19 percent higher than last year's 881 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, rose 10 percent to 1.9 billion euros from prior year's 1.8 billion euros.



Adjusted EBIT in the company's core business was 1.7 billion euros, up 10 percent from 1.6 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company noted that all the key figures and developments for the entire Group are in line with plan, and it therefore affirmed forecast for full-year 2018.



E.ON continues to expect the full-year adjusted EBIT to be between 2.8 billion euros and 3 billion euros and its full-year adjusted net income to be between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.



