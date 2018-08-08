New property marks the first Hyatt hotel in Athens and first Grand Hyatt in Greece

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Athens, marking the first Hyatt hotel in the Greek capital and the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Greece. The luxury property is located on Syngrou Avenue next to the Onassis Cultural Centre and combines dramatic architecture with innovative design, easily accessible to historic sites and best-in-class restaurants.

The vibrant city of Athens offers countless activities for all types of visitors. At the same time, it is also known as the historic capital of Europe an ancient city with rich culture, iconic sites and attractions.

"Athens is fast becoming the destination of choice where ancient history sits alongside modern coffee shops and rooftop bars," said Nikos Trikourakis, general manager of Grand Hyatt Athens. "Our hotel will offer guests who seek first-class hospitality unforgettable experiences and a luxurious place to stay."

Celebrating iconic Greek culture, the 309-room hotel incorporates curated art reminiscent of ancient Athens. Alongside original pieces from the Museum of Cycladic Art, the hotel also showcases a glamorous lobby with an extraordinary art installation called The Coin, which is made from replicated, ancient Athenian coins representing the Greek economic supremacy in the fifth century BC. The property's rooftop also offers the spectacular Penthouse Restaurant and an outdoor swimming pool with impressive views of the Acropolis.

Grand Hyatt is situated within walking distance of the beautiful old town of Plaka and the infamous Acropolis site, while golf courses, the passenger port terminal of Piraeus and the golden beaches of the Athens southern suburbs are just a short car ride away.

The hotel will be managed by Kokari Limited and has been developed by the international real estate investment companies Henderson Park and Hines. It will be the second Hyatt property in Greece, joining Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki.

Accommodations

Designed with bold and vibrant features, the hotel has 309 beautifully decorated guestrooms, 38 of which are suites, including the Presidential Suite, Royal Suite and four Grand Executive Suites with terraces. The rooms feature spectacular views of either the Acropolis, the cityscape or the inner landscaped garden, and offer a spacious and luxurious stay. Additionally, suite and club room guests have exclusive access to the Grand Club Lounge, which provides lavish surroundings, personal concierge services and culinary highlights throughout the day.

Dining

The impressive rooftop restaurant is set on the hotel's top floor overlooking the brightly lit Acropolis neighborhood of Athens through transparent glass surfaces and offers guests the extraordinary experience of fresh, seasonally-inspired Mediterranean cuisine. For a more relaxed environment, guests can also dine in the Aphrodite lobby lounge bar, a modern and comfortable lounge-style restaurant offering patisserie selections, salads and deluxe sandwiches.

Wellbeing and Fitness

Grand Hyatt Athens has a stunning rooftop outdoor swimming pool with breathtaking views of the Acropolis and the Parthenon. The wellness center features four private treatment rooms, an indoor heated swimming pool, relaxation lounges, a sauna and a Turkish bath, known as a Hammam (to open in early 2019) offering a destination of serene luxury and relaxation.

Meetings and Events

Grand Hyatt Athens offers the perfect venue for every type of event with almost 21,500 square feet of flexible event space and seven flexible multi-functional meeting spaces accommodating up to 1,000 guests. Conference facilities are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology paired with dedicated personal assistance at all times to ensure that events and meetings run smoothly.

For more information, please visit www.grandhyattathens.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to living grand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with GoGrand.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by HyattTM, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt ZivaTM, Hyatt ZilaraTM,Hyatt Residence Club and exhale brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

About Kokari Limited

KOKARI is part of Y&T Daskalantonakis KNOSSIAN Group. The Group have had ownership and management interest in a well-diversified portfolio ranging from 4 stars to 5 star and deluxe properties (among others King George Palace Athens, Corfu Imperial, Mykonos Blue, Macedonia Palace) with over 40 hotels with more than 10,000 rooms in Greece and South-Eastern Europe, with an aggregate value that exceeds USD 2 billion. Currently the Group is a shareholder and management operator of Sofia Hotel Balkan in Sofia Bulgaria and Metropol Palace in Belgrade Serbia both Starwood Luxury Collection Hotels. Both properties are considered to be the most historical and prestigious luxury hotels of Sofia and Belgrade respectively, located in the heart of both cities recognized as architectural landmarks. Most recently the Group acquired the ex-Radisson Park-Inn in Sofia, Bulgaria and is in the process of a renovation and rebranding program in order to convert it to a 5 star Internationally Branded hotel. The Group has long-standing relationships with major US and UK Private Equity Real Estate firms investing in hotel assets.

