Awarded Daesan Biomass Power Plant in South Korea

Utilizes SFW's advanced circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) technology with carbon neutral fuel

Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Hyundai Engineering Construction Co. (HDEC) for design and supply of the Daesan Biomass Power Plant boiler island. Commercial operation of the new biomass CFB power plant is scheduled for the end of 2020.

SFW will design and supply the 109 MWe CFB steam generator and auxiliary equipment for the boiler island. The CFB boiler will be designed to burn wood pellets, while meeting applicable environmental regulatory requirements. SFW has supplied over 30 CFB steam generators in South Korea. This is SFW's third CFB boiler unit in South Korea firing biomass as its primary fuel.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, SFW, said:

"We are proud to be such an integral part of South Korea's energy solutions. Together with HDEC and our CFB technology, we will help to meet Korea's energy needs in an environmentally sound manner."

Weigang Chen, President, SFW Power Group Asia, said:

"SFW's CFB biomass technology provides dependable, fuel-flexible energy on-demand which is a big advantage for a renewable energy source."

Sumitomo SHI FW www.shi-fw.com is a world leader in CFB boiler and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 490 CFB boiler units around the world, bringing high-value CFB technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB boiler combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.

