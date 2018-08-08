BC Platforms and Negen Announce Partnership for Early Risk Assessment of Common Diseases

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announces that it has signed a co-operation agreement with Negen to use its platform to provide detailed insights into raw genomic data for clinical reporting capabilities. Both companies work in the front line of genomics data and will provide a premium, integrated solution to healthcare providers and customers globally.

Incoming data will be processed by BC Platforms' high performing genomic data management platform allowing rapid integration to the highly ratedGenetic Risk Scoring tools developed by Negen. The ability to incorporate a patient's genetic information as a part of the clinical disease risk prediction process will provide clinical practitioners with more confidence in providing accurate treatment recommendations to patients and is expected result in reduced costs for healthcare providers.

"We are delighted to partner with BC Platforms, a global leader in the integration and interpretation of genomic and clinical data. This partnership will greatly increase the awareness and utility of our Genetic Risk Scoring tools and our automatized genetic data interpretation. We look forward to bringing the benefits to both clinicians and patients," commented, Kimmo Aro, CEO of Negen.

"With the increased adoption of precision medicine, we are noticing that more of our customers are demanding the ability to populations based precision medicine initiatives that require access to credible genetic risk scoring tools. This increase in demand is occurring due to technological advancements in handling and processing complex genomic data. We are pleased to partner with Negen to add this downstream capability to our platform," explained Tero Silvola, the CEO of BC Platforms.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than five million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver.

For more information, please visit http://www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms .

About Negen

Negen is a genetic technology company founded by Finnish geneticists and physicians. Negen provides tools to prevent common chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease based on genetic profiling combined with commonly known measurable risk factors.

With the help of our automatized process algorithms, we can assess individual predisposition for a disease before any other method with highest accuracy available today in easily understandable and human readable format.

This information is proven to help individuals to re-evaluate individual lifestyle choices and help physicians to adjust the care or treatment path for successful disease prevention and cost savings in health care.