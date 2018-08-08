Startup Giants Plc - New Accounting Reference Date

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

Change of Accounting Reference Date/Financial Year-End

The Company on 20th July 2018 applied to change its accounting reference date ("ARD") from 31st January to 31st December and has received from the Registrar of Companies confirmation that the change is now effective. The ARD is the date each year up to which a company's statutory accounts must be made up and subsequently be filed at Companies House.

There will be no change to Startup Giants' next regular announcement of financial information, namely the interim financial statements for the half-year from 1st February to 31st July 2018; these must be announced before the end of October, 2018. The following figures to be reported, however, shall be in respect of the shortened 11-month period from 1st February 2018 to 31st December 2018 and these must be announced prior to the end of May, 2019. Thereafter, the Company shall report annual results for periods from 1st January to 31st December and interim figures for half-years from 1st January to 30th June.

The principal reasons for the Directors' decision to change the ARD were to coincide the Company's year-end with the end of a VAT quarter and to adopt a widely-used and accepted reporting period.

Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer

7th August 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.

