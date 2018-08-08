Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

(a) Name Thomas Montag

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer

(b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Bank of America Corporation

(b) LEI 9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of common stock

Identification code US0605051046

(b) Nature of the transaction Mandatory distribution of shares to trust beneficiary by way of gift in accordance with the trust's terms

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 0.00 341,337

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-24

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)

Identification code N/A (No ISIN Code)

(b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under a written plan established May 18, 2018, pursuant to the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 30.71 2,102,216

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-03

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of common stock

Identification code US0605051046

(b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares of common stock upon option exercise

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 31.51 24,964

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-03

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

7. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of common stock

Identification code US0605051046

(b) Nature of the transaction Previously owned shares tendered to issuer in payment of the option exercise price and shares returned to issuer for taxes upon option exercise

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 31.51 2,077,252

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-03