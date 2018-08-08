sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 7

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
(a)NameThomas Montag
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameBank of America Corporation
(b)LEI9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares of common stock
Identification codeUS0605051046
(b)Nature of the transactionMandatory distribution of shares to trust beneficiary by way of gift in accordance with the trust's terms
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 0.00341,337
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2018-05-24
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
5.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOptions (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)
Identification codeN/A (No ISIN Code)
(b)Nature of the transactionExercise of options under a written plan established May 18, 2018, pursuant to the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 30.712,102,216
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2018-08-03
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
6.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares of common stock
Identification codeUS0605051046
(b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares of common stock upon option exercise
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 31.5124,964
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2018-08-03
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
7.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares of common stock
Identification codeUS0605051046
(b)Nature of the transactionPreviously owned shares tendered to issuer in payment of the option exercise price and shares returned to issuer for taxes upon option exercise
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 31.512,077,252
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2018-08-03
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2018 PR Newswire