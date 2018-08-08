Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 7
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Thomas Montag
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|Bank of America Corporation
|(b)
|LEI
|9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares of common stock
|Identification code
|US0605051046
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Mandatory distribution of shares to trust beneficiary by way of gift in accordance with the trust's terms
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 0.00
|341,337
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-24
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|5.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Options (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)
|Identification code
|N/A (No ISIN Code)
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options under a written plan established May 18, 2018, pursuant to the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 30.71
|2,102,216
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-08-03
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|6.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares of common stock
|Identification code
|US0605051046
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares of common stock upon option exercise
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 31.51
|24,964
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-08-03
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|7.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares of common stock
|Identification code
|US0605051046
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Previously owned shares tendered to issuer in payment of the option exercise price and shares returned to issuer for taxes upon option exercise
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 31.51
|2,077,252
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-08-03
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue