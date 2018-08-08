Kinnevik: Nomination Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting in Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik"), Cristina Stenbeck has convened a Nomination Committee comprising representatives of Kinnevik's largest shareholders in terms of voting interest.

The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck representing Verdere S.à r.l. and Camshaft S.à r.l., Hugo Stenbeck representing AMS Sapere Aude Trust, James Anderson representing Baillie Gifford, Ramsay Brufer representing Alecta, and Marie Klingspor.

The members of the Nomination Committee will appoint a Committee Chairman at their first meeting.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com). Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so in writing to agm@kinnevik.com (mailto:agm@kinnevik.com) or to the Nomination Committee, Kinnevik AB, P.O. Box 2094, SE-103 13 Stockholm Sweden.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 50

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

