Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures to release Six Months Report 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Stockholm, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter of 2018 will be published on August 15, 2018.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) Wednesday August 15, 2018 where Per Brilioth, Managing Director of Vostok New Ventures will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.

Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line.

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0)8 505 564 74

Call-in number for the conference call (UK): +44 203 364 53 74

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 855 753 22 30

To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4mukjd5m

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

Attachment