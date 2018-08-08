

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half loss attributable to the shareholders was HK$263 million or 6.7 HK cents per share. The prior year's loss was HK$2.05 billion or 52.1 HK cents per share.



Revenue for the first half climbed 15.7 percent to HK$53.08 billion from HK$45.86 billion a year ago. The Group's passenger revenue increased 10.4% to HK$35.45 billion.



Revenue passengers carried increased 1.9 percent to 17.49 million from last year's 17.16 million.



Traffic, in revenue passenger kilometres grew 2.5 percent to 63.81 billion RPK. Capacity in available seat kilometres increased 3.2 percent to 75.77 billion ASK.



Passenger load factor dropped 0.5 percent to 84.2 percent.



In Hong Hong, Cathay Pacific shares dropped 2.5 percent to trade at HK$11.78.



