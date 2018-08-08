

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported that its second-quarter consolidated result declined to 728 million euros from 733 million euros, despite high man-made major losses. But earnings per share rose to 4.84 euros from 4.71 euros in the prior year.



The company it is most certainly on track to reach profit target of 2.1 billion euros - 2.5 billion euros for the year as a whole. It also made progress with the implementation of our strategy: Munich Re is becoming more profitable, more digital and leaner.



The operating result for the second-quarter declined to 977 million euros from 1.156 billion million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly Gross premiums written declined 5.2% to 11.188 billion euros from 11.800 billion euros last year. If exchange rates had remained the same, premium volume would have fallen by 1.2% year on year. Net earned premiums were 10.956 billion euros down from 11.771 billion euros in the previous year.



Munich Re said it has lowered its projection for ERGO International's combined ratio for the full year by one percentage point to 96%.



Munich Re still expects to post gross premiums written of 46 billion euros to 49 billion euros for 2018, and is not changing its forecast consolidated result in the range of 2.1 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros.



