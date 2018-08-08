

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 1.9% year-over-year for the month of July to 27.21 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 30.15 billion, up 1.8%. Load factor was 90.2%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 9.8 million, up 1.7% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France, KLM, HOP!), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers was up 1.5% year-over-year to 24.06 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 1.4% to 26.71 billion. Load factor was 90.1%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. Number of passengers were 8.1 million, up 1.5% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX