

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in nearly two years, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 46.6 in July from 48.1 in June. The index was forecast to fall to 47.8.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since September 2016, when it marked 46.3.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also dropped to 49.0 in July from 50.0 in the previous month. The expected reading was 49.8.



