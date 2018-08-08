Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Director/PDMR Dealing 08-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 August 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Dealing Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the IoT ("Internet of Things"), announces it has been informed of the following share purchases of, and transactions in, the ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") by certain directors. Ian Ritchie, Chairman, via his SIPP, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at 16.56 pence per Ordinary Share. Albert Sisto, CEO, purchased 100,000 shares at 19.40 pence per share. Following the above transactions, Albert Sisto is interested in 9,683,333 Ordinary Shares representing 4.1 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Ian Ritchie is interested in 677,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Ritchie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tern Plc b) LEI 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence instrument, type of in Tern Plc instrument Identification code GB00BFPMV798 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 16.56 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Price GBP16,560 e) Date(s) of the transaction 6 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Albert Sisto 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tern Plc b) LEI 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence instrument, type of in Tern Plc instrument Identification code GB00BFPMV798 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 19.40 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Price GBP19,400 e) Date(s) of the transaction 7 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Enquiries: Tern Plc via Redleaf Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5844 EQS News ID: 711751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

