

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paddy Power Betfair plc (PPB.L), a bookmaking business, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 4 percent to 106 million pounds from last year's 102 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 103.7 pence, up 1 percent from 102.9 pence a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 173.6 pence, compared to 181.1 pence last year.



Underlying EBITDA dropped 1 percent to 217 million pounds from 220 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying EBITDA grew 1 percent at constant currency rates.



Revenue grew 5 percent to 867 million pounds from 827 million pounds last year. Revenue growth was 7 percent at constant currency rates.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 67p per share, up 3 percent from last year. This will be paid on September 24 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on August 24.



Looking ahead, for full year 2018, the company said underlying EBITDA, pre-US sports betting, is now expected to be between 460 million pounds and 480 million pounds, reflecting recent trading momentum, the introduction of additional taxes in Australia and the inclusion of losses from the FanDuel daily fantasy sports business.



The company previously expected 2018 full year underlying EBITDA to be between 470 million pounds and 495 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX