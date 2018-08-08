

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) issued a trading update for the year ended 31 July 2018. Total revenue increased by around 16% to a record of almost 3 billion pounds from 2.56 billion pounds, prior year. The Group has completed the sale of 10,307 new homes compared to 9,644 homes, an increase of 663 compared to the prior financial year.



The Group has taken an average of 200 reservations per week throughout the year, an increase of 7.0%. Trading in the first half of the financial year was particularly strong, driven by a continued programme of site openings.



