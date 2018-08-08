

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are likely to open on a steady note on Wednesday, tracking slightly higher commodity prices.



However, with no big economic data coming up and trade related worries subsiding a bit, the focus will be on the next batch of corporate earnings reports.



Major European markets ended higher on Tuesday, as mining and energy stocks moved up on rising commodity prices.



Germany's DAX climbed 0.40 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.81 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained



0.71 percent. Switzerland's SMI finished 0.57% up.



U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, as upbeat corporate earnings outweighed concerns about U.S.-China trade dispute. The Dow advanced 126.73 points or 0.5 percent to 25,628.91, the Nasdaq climbed 23.99 points or 0.3 percent to 7,883.66 and the S&P 500 rose 8.05 points or 0.3 percent to 2,858..45.



Asian markets edged higher today, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, although buying interest was subdued in most of the markets in the region.



Crude oil prices are slightly higher after American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that crude inventories dropped by 6 million barrels to 407.2 million in the week to August 3. The U.S. move that restored sanctions against Iran contributes as well to crude's uptick.



Meanwhile, traders look ahead to a report on U.S. stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration, due later in the day.



Crude oil futures for September are up marginally at $69.33 a barrel. Gold futures for December are up $2.40 or 0.2% at $1,220.80 an ounce.



In the currency market, the euro is trading at 1.1615 against the dollar, gaining 0.0016 or 0.14 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX