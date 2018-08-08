

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment company PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 67.23 million pounds from 56.95 million pounds in the previous-year period.



Profit to owners of the parent rose to 49.41 million pounds or 15.4 pence per share from 40.91 million pounds or 13.1 pence per share in the same period last year.



Revenue for the half year increased 11.7 percent to 751.6 million pounds from 673.1 million pounds a year ago. At constant currency, the Group's revenue increased by 12.8 percent.



The company's board of directors announced an interim dividend of 4.10 pence per share, an increase of 5.1 percent over last year. In addition, the Group announced a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share, the same as last year.



Looking ahead, Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer of PageGroup said, 'We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth as we progress towards our Vision of 10,000 headcount, £1bn of gross profit and £200m - £250m of operating profit, whilst being able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions.'



