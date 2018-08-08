

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) announced Wednesday that it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum cleaner businesses in North America, including the brands Sanitaire and BEAM.



The decision is in line with the strategy of the business area Home Care & SDA to focus on global brands and product categories.



Electrolux said it has divested the commercial business, which provides professional customers in North America with a wide range of vacuum cleaners under the Sanitaire brand, to BISSELL Inc. The central vacuum cleaner business based in North America, which provides products under the BEAM brand, is sold to Nuera Air. The divested operations had combined revenues in 2017 of around $70 million.



Electrolux in late 2016 had divested its main North American vacuum cleaner brand Eureka.



The latest transactions are not expected to result in any material changes to future earnings or net one-off effects.



