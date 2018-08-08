Net Insight AB: Net Insight strengthens executive presence in the Americas

Appoints new Executive to lead Resource Scheduling business unit based in the US

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Dr. Judy Fick has been appointed Vice President of the Resource Scheduling business unit. This appointment marks the company's strengthened focus on its resource scheduling business segment, as well as an increase in the executive presence in the region.

"We are pleased to announce Dr. Judy Fick as VP of our Resource Scheduling business unit," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "She is a global software executive with expertise across different vertical markets including telecom and media. This new position demonstrates our commitment to our resource scheduling product line and the Americas region."

Judy Fick is a Fortune 500 level technology executive and brings more than 20 years of experience from leading global enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Platinum Software, and Hewlett Packard. Most recently, she held the position as CEO at ESC Consulting. She will be a member of the executive team, and in addition to managing the resource scheduling business unit of Net Insight, she will also represent the Americas, a strategic market segment for Net Insight's future growth.

Judy Fick will join Net Insight on August 13, 2018, based in the company's new facilities in Florida, USA.

Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net (mailto:henrik.sund@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am CEST on August 8, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

