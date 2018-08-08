

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor (YAMHF.PK) reported that its first-half net income attributable to owners of parent declined 6.3% to 56.98 billion yen from 60.81 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 163.17 yen compared to 174.13 yen.



First-half net sales were 851.31 billion yen compared to 828.05 billion yen, an increase of 2.8% from previous year.



For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Yamaha Motor projects: basic earnings per share of 294.93 yen; and net sales of 1.70 trillion yen.



