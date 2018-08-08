IVG Premium E-Liquids, a U.K. based e-liquid company have set their sights overseas for further expansion, to cater the growing global demand for their award winning e-liquid flavours. The company plans to open a manufacturing lab and offices in Las Vegas and Hong Kong, by the end of 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005684/en/

IVG Premium E-Liquids Team at the World's Biggest Vape Exhibition (Photo: Business Wire)

The company which started in 2016, has grown to quickly become one of the largest UK based e-liquid company with a turnover of more than £15 million, aiming to double their turnover in the next 12 months. IVG Premium E-Liquids plans to invest a large amount of its turnover in international expansion. IVG has seen significant workforce increase in the last 12 months, to now employing 110 staff members combined with other group of companies in the United Kingdom, and is currently hiring for various positions in Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

"It's been an amazing journey for all of us here at IVG however, I strongly believe this is just a start for us. We are excited and determined to take this well-established company to another level" said Ahsan Bawa, CEO of IVG Premium E-Liquids

Currently, serving over 60 countries and 6 continents, IVG Premium E-Liquids plans to expand to over a 100 countries after opening their new international offices. The global brand has won hearts of millions of vapers around the world by tantalising their taste buds. From Bubblegum Millions to Jam Roly Poly, from Kiwi Kool to Blue Raspberry, there is a flavour ready to satisfy everyone.

Winner of multiple international awards, IVG recently became the first international brand to receive an award in Canada and the first British brand to receive an award in Denmark for their products.

Statistically IVG dominates the U.K. and European market by having a high presence within the vaping market. IVG are now strengthening their position by pursuing the same presence overseas.

About IVG Premium E-Liquids

I VG Premium E-liquids is a world leading E-Liquid brand offering a wide range of premium E-Liquids to their worldwide customers. For more information, please visit: www.ivgeliquids.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005684/en/

Contacts:

IVG Premium E-Liquids

Deepika Patel

deepika.patel@ivgeliquids.com