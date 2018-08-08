Lead 8 Appointed Lead Designer for Beijing's New Daxing International Airport (Commercial Terminal)

Lead Designers of the Commercial Airport Terminal Set To Become the World's Largest Airport

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead 8, the international award-winning firm of Architects, Masterplanners, Interior and Graphic Designers, has been appointed Lead Designer for Beijing's planned Daxing International Airport by the operator, China Resources Land, of the new commercial terminal. Daxing International Airport terminal will become the world's largest airport next year, after undergoing a fast-tracked construction schedule.

As part of a new "air transport-related economic zone", the project brief calls for the purposeful design of a new generation of workspaces, with integrated retail, dining and entertainment offerings. Daxing International Airport will create a new commercial environment for aviation companies, as well as catering to the needs of the 100 million travelers expected to pass through annually.

Lead 8 was awarded the project based on their innovative design strategy on hybrid workspaces, and a proven track-record in aviation designs. Under the challenging site conditions, Lead 8 adopted a creative and inspiring approach in handling of the spaces, while working in collaboration with the operators.

"The new aeropolis is a glimpse into the shape of the cities of the future. Our future workspaces are being influenced by the changing lifestyles of a new generation, as work, entertainment and hospitality blurs the boundaries to create new opportunities," said Simon Chua, Co Founder & Executive Director at Lead 8.

"We hope this scheme will inspire future airport developments, as there is a growing demand for quality workspaces with integrated natural environments, particularly in Beijing," Chua added.

Lead 8 has been making its mark in the aviation space in recent years as it redefines creativity in the sector. Several other airport authorities from across the region have approached the firm as they look to enhance and innovate their offerings, and to maintain competitiveness.

About Lead 8

Lead 8 is an international design studio with award-winning experience in architecture, interiors, masterplanning, branding and graphics design. Founded in 2014 with a global team of over 200 design experts in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London and Singapore.

Lead 8 is committed to design excellence, innovation and sustainability. With vast experience in a wide range of project types, including large scale mixed-use developments, transit oriented developments, retail, offices, hospitality and airports, Lead 8 provides bespoke strategies and deliver creative solutions for clients worldwide. Visit www.lead-8.com to find out more.

