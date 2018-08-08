

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. (SPX.L) reported that its pre-tax profit for the first half year rose to 106.8 million pounds, from 88.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted pre-tax profit increased by 22% to 120.6 million pounds from the previous year.



Profit grew to 77.5 million pounds from 60.9 million pounds last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 25% to 119.2 pence from the prior year. Basic earnings per share on a statutory basis was 105.1 pence up from 82.7 pence in the previous year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 29.0 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 14%. The dividend will be paid on 9th November 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 12th October 2018. The final dividend of 62.0 pence per share in respect of 2017 was paid on 25th May 2018 at a cash cost of £45.7 million.



Sales for the first half of the year rose 28% to 547.6 million pounds from 428.6 million pounds in the prior year. Organic growth, excluding acquisitions and on a constant currency basis, was 7%. Growth was supplemented by an additional four months of revenue from Gestra, which joined the Group in May 2017, and six months of revenue from Chromalox, which was acquired in July 2017.



Group adjusted operating profit grew 24% to 125.7 million pounds from last year. This growth was aided by the additional four month contribution from Gestra and six months from Chromalox but hindered by negative exchange impacts. On an organic basis adjusted operating profit grew 15%, driven by the organic growth in sales, operational gearing and the larger than expected devaluation of the Argentine currency mentioned above. Excluding the non-recurring element from Argentina it saw organic profit growth of 12%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX